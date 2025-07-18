Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Diageo CEO quits

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  18 July, 2025

Diageo CEO Debra Crew has stepped down “by mutual agreement” after two years at the helm, to be replaced on an interim basis by current chief financial officer Nik Jhangiani.

Diageo said in a statement to the stock market that it had begun the hunt for a successor and, according to the Financial Times, Jhangiani is tipped as a frontrunner for the job.

Crew took over the reins at Diageo after the sudden death of Ivan Menezes but had come under pressure from investors over performance – shares in Diageo during her time in charge had dropped 40%. They apparently gained 4.5% when the reports emerged that her departure was imminent.

Despite the news, Diageo has maintained its fiscal forecasts for 2025 and 2026.

Counting itself as a pre-eminent global drinks supplier and brand owner, London headquartered Diageo operates from 132 sites worldwide, counting the likes of Johnny Walker and Guinness in its portfolio.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Tariff threat continues for EU producers

Wine Paris introduces standalone no-alco...

Lenz Moser: Chinese market on brink of u...

Brand Phoenix partners with Australia’s...

Venus continues expansion

Profile: Michael Saunders, CEO, Coterie...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Wanderlust Wine: On Trade Sales Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Buyer/Portfolio Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95