UK's 50 Best Indies 2026: one week left to nominate

By Harpers Editorial team

Nominations for our UK's 50 Best Indies 2026 listing are still being invited, with just one week to go until the final deadline of 24 July.

These awards honour the best independent merchants selling quality wines, spirits and beers across the UK and are judged by our panel of industry experts, who elevate and order the 50 Best from our long list of hopeful merchants.

Nominations are open for all indies that have a bricks and mortar outlet as part of their business model. Beyond this, operators large or small, traditional or hybrid, centred on footfall or online sales, consumer focused or supported by a strong wholesale presence, are all up for consideration.

Drinks industry professionals are invited to nominate up to three companies for consideration, which can be done following this link.

Nominations close 24 July.







