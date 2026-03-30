New head announced by New Zealand Winegrowers

By Andrew Catchpole

Anishka Jelicich has been appointed as the new CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers (NZW).

Currently global director for marketing & sales at Pernod Ricard, Jelicich will be relocating from Paris to her native New Zealand to take up the new role, effective from the end of July.

Highlighting the current global uncertainty, a release from NZW said that the new CEO presents “an opportunity for a fresh perspective, renewed focus and a clear, united vision for the industry”.

Jelicich will be stepping into the role following the retirement of outgoing CEO Philip Gregan. The latter spent 43 years working with the organisation, successfully promoting New Zealand wines internationally and helping secure its position as a fixture on the global platform.

Fabian Yukich, chair of NZW, said of Jelicich’s appointment: “Anishka was a stand-out candidate for us with her deep understanding of the New Zealand wine industry combined with extensive global knowledge and experience.

“She offers strong credentials in navigating complex international environments, a deep understanding of policy and trade, and a proven ability to build alignment across diverse stakeholders.”

Jelicich added: “The New Zealand wine industry is globally respected, and it plays an important role in our nation’s economy and communities.

“I am looking forward to serving and supporting the interests of our members and working closely with the board and the NZW team to support the industry through its current challenges, opportunities, and positioning it strongly for the future.”

Gregan’s important contribution was also noted by Yukich, who said: “Philip’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping the modern New Zealand wine industry, while establishing NZW as one of the most respected wine industry organisations in the world.”

New Zealand Winegrowers, which represents the country's grape and wine sector, counts over 600 grower members and 700 winery members. Producing just over 1% of global wine production, the industry nonetheless exports to more than 100 countries, being New Zealand’s seventh largest export, standing at NZ$2.1 billion (£0.9 billion) in 2025.







