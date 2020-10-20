NZW Independent Retail Promotion dates set for spring 2121

By Lisa Riley

New Zealand Winegrowers (NZW) has announced the new dates for its Independent Retail Promotion which, originally due to take place in April and May this year, will now run in spring 2021.

NZW said the promotion would be extended so retailers can run their campaign any time throughout April, May and June 2021.

To be in with a chance to win, retailers need to run a “stand-out New Zealand promotion with the simple aim to showcase New Zealand’s diversity” for at least two weeks during April, May and June 2021.

The prize remains the same, offering retailers across the UK & Republic of Ireland the chance to win one of three trips to New Zealand, taking part in a wine experience discovering the regions, varieties, landscapes and personalities that make New Zealand wine “so distinctly New Zealand”.

The campaign strapline – ‘How About a Glass of Right Here’ aims to bring a slice of New Zealand to this market “showcasing the stunning beauty of the country and linking it with our fabulous wines as well as show the diversity available”, said NZW.

“We are delighted to bring back our popular Independent Retailers promotion and by offering such an exclusive prize, we hope many independent retailers will get involved,” said Chris Stroud, NZW market manager for Europe.

“This will provide a fantastic opportunity for retailers to increase their New Zealand range and add value to their business. We believe the online training will inspire the retailers to pass on their knowledge to their customers and encourage them to make new discoveries.”



NZW will also offer an online tasting training for participating retailers and their staff to provide them with “extra knowledge and enthusiasm” for New Zealand wines.



NZW can assist with digital imagery and information and limited POS.



