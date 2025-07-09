Subscriber login Close [x]
Aldi distribution deal for Washington State Wines

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  09 July, 2025

Washington State Wines has increased its UK distribution with Aldi listing two wines from the Pacific Northwest state in its spring/summer selection.

Julie Ashfield, Aldi UK chief commercial officer, said: "At Aldi, we're passionate about uncovering exceptional wines from emerging regions, and Washington State is a real hidden gem.

“Our new Merlot and Syrah showcase the quality and innovation coming out of Washington's vineyards. We’re proud to bring them to our shelves, giving customers the chance to discover bold new flavours and support up-and-coming winemakers, all at the great value they know us for."

Washington wines are already listed in Tesco, a raft of online retailers and independent merchants across the UK and the producer said the increase in breadth of distribution “demonstrates keen interest from the UK consumer in exploring wines from less familiar regions, across a range of price points”.

Kate Salisbury, international marketing manager at Washington State Wine Commission, added: “Gaining recognition from major retailers such as Aldi UK is a landmark step in the right direction towards sharing the excellent wines of Washington State, that are already well loved by locals and professionals, with a wider audience.

“We are excited to see more wines from Washington State on UK consumers’ tables in the coming months and can’t wait to share a slice of the Pacific Northwest with food and wine lovers up and down the country.”




