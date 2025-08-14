Subscriber login Close [x]
Majestic marks 45th birthday with charity challenge

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  14 August, 2025

Majestic has launched a 45,000-mile charity challenge to mark the company’s 45th anniversary.

Dubbed the ‘Majestic Miles’, the specialist wine retailer is inviting its staff to contribute to a combined target of 45,000 miles covered, with walking, running, hiking, cycling, swimming and even rowing and kayaking among the modes of propulsion encouraged.

The aim of the challenge, which will take place over 45 days, is to raise funds for the Majestic Charitable Foundation, of which The Brain Tumour Charity, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and Child Bereavement UK are major beneficiaries.

In addition to these charities, all nominated by Majestic staff, further grants are to be offered to smaller, more local organisations during the course of this year.

Majestic has a history of raising monies for charity, having topped £1 million prior to the launch of the Majestic Charitable Foundation last summer, with its directors having raised £50,000 in cycling challenges over the previous four years.

“We have a really proud record of fundraising for charities at Majestic – it’s always been a part of our DNA – but this year we wanted to do something a bit different to celebrate our 45th birthday,” said Majestic’s CEO John Colley.

“Our colleagues are incredibly passionate about helping our charity partners and the families that they support. It’s been great to see so many of them commit to such a broad range of personal challenges. We know that times are tough for a lot of people right now, but it is the support and kind donations of our friends, family, colleagues, customers and suppliers that will give us that determination we’ll need to get over the line.”



