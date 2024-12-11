Majestic partners with sommelier Romain Bourger for Christmas campaign

By James Lawrence

The UK’s largest multiple has launched an innovative festive campaign this December, collaborating with award-winning sommelier Romain Bourger to promote Majestic's credentials when it comes to staff expertise on all things grape related.

“Armed with detailed knowledge of the retailer’s extensive range, these highly trained experts, all to WSET level 2 and above, are on hand to guide customers with their knowledge of everything from production styles and provenance, to tasting techniques and pairing principles,” said a representative from Majestic.

“Championing them as dedicated ‘Store Sommeliers’, Majestic’s campaign seeks to highlight how their experienced and qualified colleagues are on hand to help customers find the perfect wines to drink with their family and friends this Christmas whatever the occasion.”

Romain Bourger, named UK Sommelier of the Year 2019, has been coaching the team at Majestic as part of the Christmas drive, offering his advice on guiding consumers towards the perfect tipple.

“I know how much of a difference expert advice can make when it comes to choosing the perfect wine for your meal or occasion,” he said.

“Majestic’s highly-trained staff can act as your very own ‘store sommeliers’. Their WSET level qualifications and their knowledge of the wide range of wines that Majestic stock means they can help customers discover the story behind every glass.”

John Colley, CEO at Majestic Wine, added: “From Masters of Wine in our buying team, to our store managers educated to at least Level 3 in their Wine and Spirit Education Trust qualifications, Majestic has over 1,000 highly qualified store colleagues at our 212 stores across the nation. Our friendly wine experts in store can help you find the ideal bottle for every moment – expertise you’re unlikely to get when browsing the shelves of the supermarket aisles.”

Meanwhile, the retailer has unveiled its sales predictions for the upcoming period, forecasting “a surge in sales across a number of categories ahead of Christmas as shoppers seek to discover new wines, beers and spirits to enjoy with their family and friends during the festive season”.

According to Majestic: “Analysts have forecast selling a bottle of Champagne every five seconds throughout December as wine lovers put the fizz into their festive celebrations. On average, around 40% of Majestic’s annual Champagne sales are made during November and December, and brands including Boizel, Bouvet and Cattier – all of which are exclusive to Majestic – are expected to fly off the shelves during the next fortnight.

“English products have sparkled for Majestic this year as consumers look closer to home to discover new wines, beers and spirits, with the Balfour 1503 range of wines proving popular since launching in the summer. The retailer has predicted that sales of English still wines will grow 33% during December compared to last year. Majestic has added 35 new regional beers and spirits to its range this year following customer feedback, with shoppers keen to support their local breweries and distilleries this Christmas.”







