IWSR expects global drinks trade to grow by $16bn

By Hamish Graham
Published:  29 May, 2025

Data from IWSR predicts that the global drinks industry will grow by USD $16bn over the next five years. The positive outlook contrasts to the relative stagnation the global trade saw in 2024.

In its first ever 10-year forecast, IWSR also expects the sector to grow by USD $34bn by 2034.

Industry data from the past year shows that 2024 was a mixed year amid a confluence of political and economic challenges. Global beverage alcohol volume was down 1% while value was up 1%. This dip was partly driven by a decline in global spirits volume which fell by 2%.

Read more: Nick Gillett - Why Trump’s tariffs are not just a question of cost

There were a number of growth markets over the past 12 months, however, with India adding 6% in total beverage alcohol (TBA) volume and 9% in TBA value. Growth was most notable in the beer and whisky categories, the latter of which has long been a popular category in the 1.4 billion people nation. Zooming in on scotch whisky, the category saw volume and value growth of 6% and 7% respectively in the country.

Positive signs were also seen in South Africa where in 2024 TBA volume was up by 3%, with value up a significant 10%. The growth seen here was driven by beer and ready to drink (RTD) categories, with wine-based RTD products particularly popular.

The RTD category continues its upward trajectory with volume rising 2% and value 5% during 2024. No-alcohol drinks also displayed good growth with the IWSR predicting no-alcohol beer to soon surpass ale as the second largest overall beer category by volume this year.

Emily Neill, IWSR COO, believes there is room for optimism thanks to positive signs from emerging drinks markets.

She commented: “Beverage alcohol growth momentum has decisively shifted towards developing markets, with India likely to be the biggest engine of growth for the next decade, followed by Brazil and Mexico.

“The 10-year forecasts provided by our new Global Forecast Suite really lay bare the extend of the change that is coming, as the combination of demographic changes, shifting economic growth patterns and the long-run moderation trend in developed markets take full effect.”




