Tariffs: Joint statement confirms 15% US levy on EU producers

By Hamish Graham

The United States-European Union Joint Statement announced by EU trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič has confirmed a 15% tariff on European goods exported across the pond.

The trade statement follows the signing of an agreement by European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen and President Donald Trump in July.

Although some European goods are exempt from tariffs as part of a zero-for-zero arrangement on certain strategic products, EU wine and spirit producers are bracing for the effects of this now finalised levy.

The Italian wine trade, whose largest export market is the US, could face losses up to €317mn over the next 12 months as a result of the tariff, according to the Unione Italiana Vini (UIV). The trade body also believes this loss could rise to as much as €460mn if the dollar remains weak. Ominously, Italian wine export volumes were already down nearly 4% for the first five months of 2025.

Commenting on the statement, UIV president, Lamberto Frescobaldi, is anticipating a challenging road ahead for the sector: “This is a major setback for the industry. The second half of the year will be very difficult.

“More than ever, it is crucial to form an alliance with our US partners – distributors, importers and restaurateurs – who share our opposition to tariffs in defence of both Italian and American businesses.”

The impact on the US drinks trade could be profound too, with spirits producers urging the US Government for clarity regarding the prospect of retaliatory EU tariffs returning as a result of this 15% levy. From 5 August, the EU announced a six-month suspension of retaliatory tariffs on U.S imports, including spirits, wine and used barrels. This suspension is set to end on 5 February 2026.

Chris Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council, is seeking more assurances from the US Government, with the hope of protecting the US spirits sector from both the effects of the 15% tariff and any potential EU response.

He commented: “We commend the administration for safeguarding US spirits from tariffs in the short term but without a permanent return to zero-for-zero tariffs on spirits, American distillers do not have the certainty to plan for future export and job growth without the fear of retaliatory tariffs returning.

“This is an unsteady time for the US hospitality industry with sales of spirits facing a slowdown and rising food and labour costs. These new higher tariffs on EU spirits products will further compound the challenges facing restaurants and bars nationwide.”









