‘Moderate recovery’ predicted for global alcohol market in 2025

Following a decline in global beverage alcohol sales in 2023 and tough trading conditions so far in 2024, IWSR has predicted a gradual recovery from 2025.
In 2023 in the dominant US market, IWSR recorded the first decline in almost 30 years of -2%. Meanwhile, global total beverage alcohol (TBA) declined -1% by volume and rose +2% by value in 2023. Excluding national spirits such as baijiu and shochu, global volumes were down -1% and value increased by +3%.
For 2024, IWSR noted that: ‘While some more positive signs are starting to emerge in 2024, the global TBA market remains subdued after several years of above-trend growth, with challenges expected to continue until 2025 as household spending rebalances after strong inflationary pressures of the past two years’.
IWSR prediceted that TBA was only expected to grow by +0.4% across 2024.
Recovery when it does take hold is expected to be weak, with volume and value rising by a CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) of +1% between 2023 and 2028, ‘with the main value growth coming from India, China and the US’.
These three markets are predicted to add US$30bn in sales value over the same period, with India and China, followed by Brazil and Mexico, adding the most value to the sector.
Of the markets that did show growth in 2023, India led the pack, with all major categories except wine and rum showing growth, with Scotch and US whiskies up +7%.
China, however, with a slowing economy, presented a more mixed picture, with international spirits growing by +2% as the on-trade sprang back to life, but with Cognac down -3% and Scotch falling by -11%.
“The ongoing shift in the TBA growth axis, with gains now coming increasingly from developing markets, entails a greater exposure to business risk. Companies need to reorientate their global strategies to target new growth opportunities,” said Emily Neill, COO research and operations, IWSR.
“Expansion across categories as well as geographic footprint will be increasingly important. In today’s global TBA marketplace, companies need to continue to innovate in order to succeed.”
Key points from the IWSRs analysis also showed:
Premiumisation
Spirits
Wine
RTD and No-alcohol