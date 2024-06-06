Hallgarten & Novum Wines updates Eco Standard on World Environment Day

By James Bayley

Specialist wine importer Hallgarten & Novum Wines has unveiled the latest edition of its Eco Standard on World Environment Day (5 June). First introduced on the same day in 2023, the Eco Standard aims to enhance sustainability practices across its supplier base, covering vineyard operations, winery processes and overall business management.

This year’s update focuses on the progress made by partner producers over the past 12 months, with a particular emphasis on equity, diversity and inclusivity (ED&I).

Hallgarten, which is a signatory to the Harpers Sustainability Charter, conducted a comprehensive survey among its suppliers to compile the 2024 Eco Standard. The main goals were to encourage sustainable practices, maintain a credible third-party sustainable policy, and effectively communicate these practices to customers. The Eco Standard complements existing sustainable certifications and considers appellation laws that may limit certain practices.

“Sustainability is, and will continue to be, a fundamental factor in all stages of wine production. We are passionate about reducing the impact we have on the environment and have developed the Hallgarten Eco Standard to hold ourselves, and our partner producers, accountable for our actions. Each year this Eco Standard will serve as a reminder to us all that we must never rest on our laurels in the pursuit of a greener future,” said Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten & Novum Wines.

“This year it has been reassuring to see that many of our partner producers have taken a step in the right direction, with the number of overall scores increasing year on year. However the work does not stop here,” he added.

The Eco Standard categorises sustainability into four levels: Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Developing, across four pillars: Environment, Energy Management, Water & Waste Management, and Social Responsibility.

To achieve Gold status, suppliers must score at least 85 out of 100 points, demonstrating strong sustainability practices across their operations. In 2024, 18% more partners achieved Gold status compared to 2023, totalling 46 Gold Medal producers. Overall, 23% of producers improved their rankings, while 72% maintained their previous year’s status.

The highest-scoring producers for 2024 include Viña Undurraga and Javier Sanz, both excelling in three out of four categories. Additionally, 39 producers achieved Champion status in specific categories, with notable improvements in Water & Waste Management, where 14 new suppliers received maximum scores, a 61% increase.







