Boutinot latest signatory to Harpers Sustainability Charter

By Andrew Catchpole

Manchester-based Boutinot has become the latest company to sign up to Harpers Sustainability Charter.

The specialist distributor, which has also grown a significant production side to complement its winemaking partnerships, represents over 200 producers in its increasingly sustainable portfolio.

In addition to measuring and reporting its scope 1 and 2 emissions through the Streamline Energy ad Carbon Reporting (SECR) scheme, plus setting targets for energy reduction through the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS), Boutinot is active in many sustainable spheres, including waste management and recycling, plus NPD and packaging initiatives.

The company is also in the process of measuring its scope 3 carbon impact, while working closely with suppliers to encourage sustainability along the supply chain.

Community-focused activities and staff welfare, from health to diversity and progression, are also high on the agenda.

Since launching in 2021, Harpers Sustainability Charter has formed a central pillar of a Harpers campaign designed to galvanise the drinks trade and assist it in moving towards ever more pressing sustainable goals.

To help achieve this, the Sustainability Charter encourages signatories to share, support and promote best practice through transparency on all aspects of their sustainable journeys, including internal targets and externally accredited schemes.

The goal is to build a network of sustainably minded businesses and be a reference for companies looking to work with sustainable partners and, to date, a broad cross-section of drinks companies have signed up, representing every facet of the UK trade.

For more information on Boutinot’s sustainability journey and credential, click here, or to discover more about the Harpers Sustainability Charter, click here.







