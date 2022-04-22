Harpers Sustainability Charter hits 30 signatories ahead of Earth Day

By Andrew Catchpole

Running with the strapline ‘Invest in Our Planet’, 22 April’s annual Earth Day provides an apt backdrop to announce that Harpers recently launched Sustainability Charter has hit a 30-signatory milestone.

Apt, because Earth Day – now in its 52nd year – has grown to galvanise support around the world for environmental protection, with the first Paris Agreement signed on 22 April 2016.

Harpers Sustainability Charter is now playing its part too, sitting at the heart of a new Harpers sustainability campaign, designed to help galvanise, share and drive best practice throughout the UK drinks trade.

As such, the Charter invites drinks companies to sign up (for free) and share their sustainable advancement, in the related spheres of environmental, social and economic initiatives, to build a network of sustainably-minded businesses and be a reference for businesses looking to work with like-minded partners across the trade.

Harpers' part in this is to provide a platform to enable Charter signatories to more readily communicate their sustainable advancement, via frequent coverage of attainments and goals, shining the spotlight on such initiatives for the benefit and advancement of all.

With all eyes on the future of the planet, we invite all sustainably driven drinks-related businesses to consider signing up and help drive a sustainable future for our sector.

To find out more, click here to read Harpers Sustainability Charter, or mail us at sustainabilitycharter@harpers.co.uk.

To become a signatory to Harpers Sustainability Charter, thus helping advance the long-term sustainability of our collective trade, the registration form is here.









Our Charter Signatories:

Harpers Sustainability Champions

Our Champions are companies working closely with us on initiatives to forward the debate on sustainability and highlight issues – such as our forthcoming webinars on influencing through the supply chain, partnered by Enotria, and the use or otherwise of glass and greenwashing, partnered by North South – to help forward the agenda throughout the year.

• Enotria & Coe

• North South Wines

Harpers Sustainability Partners

Our Partners benefit from enhanced listings, being key supporters of the Charter initiative and enjoy close cooperation with our sustainability coverage.

• Bodega Argento

• Lanchester Group

Harpers Sustainability Charter Signatories

Signatories enjoy the benefits of sharing their sustainable progress with the wider trade (for free), with updates on related activity throughout the year.

• Agile Media

• Alliance Wine

• Amps Wine Merchants

• D&D London

• Denomination

• EWGA Wines

• Goodman restaurant

• Hallgarten & Novum Wines

• HarperWells

• Kingsland Drinks

• Lawsons Dry Hills

• Laylo

• LineClenze International

• Marussia Beverages UK

• Ridgeview

• Sustainable Wines of Great Britain (SWGB)

• The Cornish Spirits Drink Company

• The Good Wine Shop

• The Humble Grape

• The Vinorium

• Vintage Roots

• Virgin Wines

• VSPT Wine Group

• WineBox Company

• Yealands Wine Group













