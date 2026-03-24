Majestic-owner Fortress set to sell retailer

By Hamish Graham

Owner of multiple retailer Majestic, Fortress Investment Group, is set to offload the retailer after seven years of ownership, having entered the early stages of selling the well-known company.

The reports – which came from Sky News’ Mark Kleinman – detail that bankers at Rothschild are potentially handling the process, though his sources indicated that a formal auction may not happen for a while.

Over the past year Majestic Wine Group has been in a period of expansion, opening a raft of new Majestic shops, as well as an urban winery and bars under its bar brand Vagabond, which it acquired in 2024.

It has also been almost exactly 12 months since Majestic's acquisition of premium importer Enotria. Last month it was revealed that the wholesaler was due to put 50 employees into consultation. Enotria changed its name from ‘Enotria & Coe’ in September 2025 amid a wider strategic rebrand, and appointed a new CEO in Phillip White this January.

December saw Majestic achieved its best ever festive sales, a year-on-year 0.9% sales uplift, with 10.9% more customers served compared to the 2024 yuletide season. It employs over 1,000 people across over 200 in the UK and Jersey. For the 2025 financial year (ending 31 March 2025), however, the business saw its profits before tax cut almost in two, shrinking from £14.3m for FY24 to £7.7m for FY25.









