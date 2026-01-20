Majestic hails best Christmas ever

By Oliver Catchpole

Leading wine retailer Majestic Wine has announced that this Christmas trading period was the biggest in its 45-year history, reporting a 0.9% increase in total sales over the five weeks to 29th December 2025.

Majestic said that this growth occurred in a retail alcohol market that shrank -4.1% during December – according to Kantar Worldpanel.

The retailer also served 10.9% more customers year-on-year ahead of Christmas 2025, (which it called a “record number of shoppers”) over a period when retail footfall was in decline.

Majestic said that these metrics suggest that it significantly outperformed the off-trade during the Christmas period.

Looking at individual categories across the five-week period, sales of fine wine rose 4.8% year-on-year, French wines increased 4% and champagne and sparkling saw a 2.6% rise.

Additionally, rosé sales climbed 5% over the five weeks and English wines jumped 27% when compared to same period in 2024.

‘Off the beaten track’ regions – which include Greece, Germany, Austria and Hungary – grew by 14%.

Elizabeth Newman, MD of Majestic Retail, said: “I’m incredibly proud of all of our colleagues for delivering another record-breaking Christmas for Majestic. I cannot thank them enough for all of their hard work and dedication.

“To achieve what we did in a retail alcohol market that declined -4.1% demonstrates the strength of the Majestic proposition.

“At a time when customers are moderating their alcohol spend but seeking out better quality wines, beers and spirits, it’s clear that Majestic’s differentiated product range, expert advice and market-leading service continues to be a winning combination.”

Tuesday 23 December was the biggest trading day in the company’s history – beating the previous record set in 2024 – while Christmas Eve was also the busiest the retailer had ever seen it.

To add to its success, in comparison to last Christmas, Majestic Commercial supplied nearly 200 new gastropubs, bars, restaurants and hospitality venues this year.

The retailer’s B2B arm also saw its biggest ever week of sales to independent free trade operators.

John Colley, executive chairman and CEO of Majestic Wine Group, added: “Majestic’s excellent Christmas performance capped off another stellar year of transformation and strategic progress.

“Following our purchase of the leading wines and spirits distributor Enotria and the creation of the Majestic Wine Group, we have also invested heavily in opening three new Vagabond bars, including the UK’s largest Urban Winery, as well as five new Majestic stores.

“We’re heading into 2026 with good momentum and confidence that our strategic plan will continue to deliver growth across the Group.”











