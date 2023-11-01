Majestic expands on-trade ambitions with Craggy Range partnership

By Jo Gilbert

Majestic’s B2B division, Majestic Commercial, is continuing to build momentum in the UK on-trade by welcoming Craggy Range back to the company’s arsenal after a seven-year absence, by becoming its exclusive on-trade agent.

Under the terms of the multi-year, multi-channel deal, Majestic’s rapidly growing B2B division will be the exclusive agent for 11 Craggy Range wines in the UK on-trade.

The deal also marks the return of the premium New Zealand brand to the company’s 207 retail stores. Seven of Craggy Range’s most popular wines will be available across England, Scotland and Wales, marking the first time Majestic will have sold the label in seven years.





The partnership is another milestone for Majestic Commercial as it continues to pursue a significant growth strategy. During the first half of the 2023/24 financial year, this wholesale arm started supplying more than 300 new pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels across the UK as part of its ambition to become one of the biggest on-trade suppliers in the nation.

In total, Majestic currently has exclusivity on around 200 products in the UK on-trade. A few noteworthy examples include Roseblood, which was introduced earlier this year, Bruce Jack’s Ghost in the Machine and Cattier Champagne (produced by the family that makes Ace of Spades). It has also worked closely with its suppliers to launch Toast & Honey – a range of Californian wines, which are exclusive to Majestic both for retail and commercial.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Craggy Range as the exclusive agent for the brand in the UK on-trade,” Majestic chief operating officer, Rob Cooke, said.

“This is another significant step for Majestic Commercial as we add further quality and breadth to our ever-growing range of on-trade exclusive wines, working with some of the biggest and best brands in the world.

“We know from previous experience that our retail customers love the wines that Craggy Range produce and we’re sure they will be as excited about their return to Majestic as we are.”

Craggy Range is a family-owned winery established in 1998. A regular on international best vineyard lists, the winery is situated in the shadow of the Te Mata Peak in New Zealand’s Hawke’s Bay, where the family produces wines from Hawke’s Bay and also Martinborough on the North Island.

The wines to be stocked by Majestic retail include Craggy Range’s award-winning Sauvignon Blanc and ‘Te Muna’ Pinot Noir from Martinborough, and range from £18.99 to £69.99 rrp.









