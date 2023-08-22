Majestic’s organic wine sales jump 22% YOY

By James Bayley

Majestic has announced a significant increase in its organic wine sales and predicted a further spike in demand for the category in the coming years.

The specialist wine retailer reported its organic wine sales climbed 22% in the first five months of its financial year, compared to the same period a year ago, as more consumers switch to wines with positive environmental credentials.

Due to this rising popularity, Majestic has increased the depth of its core organic range from 50 to 67 wines to help meet the needs of retail customers and on-trade partners increasingly seeking planet-friendly products.

As a result of those shifting behaviours, Majestic has predicted that sales of its organic wines will double across the next three years.

Commenting on the rise of organic, Majestic COO Rob Cooke, said: “We listen to our customers every day and know that demand for organic wines, both from people shopping in our stores and from our portfolio of on-trade partners, is growing at pace. Attitudes are clearly changing as consumers make more planet-friendly purchases.

“We’ve already seen a huge uplift in organic sales and that's a trend we believe will continue in the years to come. Our mission at Majestic is to help our customers discover and buy wines they will love, so we need to invest in the right products at the right time to deliver on that pledge."

In addition to growing the organic range, Majestic’s buying team is increasing efforts to make its proposition more accessible and environmentally friendly. For instance, the Chosen By Majestic range launched 11 new wines in June, all of which are suitable for vegans. Furthermore, many of the suppliers Majestic works with already place a huge focus on sustainable winemaking practices, or are undergoing organic conversion.

Leading the charge is Majestic’s Provence Rosé, the retailer’s best-selling organic category, with many producers such as Peyrassol and Château de Berne undertaking organic conversion at their vineyards and looking into more sustainable farming practices.

Peyrassol ‘Reserve du Templiers’ is Majestic’s best-selling organic product and sales of its alcohol-free ‘Noughty 0% Organic Sparkling Chardonnay’, have rocketed 116% YOY.











