Drinks brands invest in TV advertising

By James Bayley

Despite a turbulent year financially for many drinks companies due to factors not limited to inflation, duty hikes and the cost-of-living crisis, some brands are purchasing primetime TV advertising slots in the lead-up to Christmas.

The festive season is a crucial trading period for drinks businesses, and several drinks brands have targeted TV as a way to maximise sales.

One such brand is Beronia, of Gonzalez Byass, which launched its first-ever TV advert on 20 November, a campaign that will run for six weeks on All4 and Sky AdSmart until the New Year.

Speaking to Harpers, Alison Easton, MD of Gonzalez Byass UK, said: “With increased distribution and healthy sales growth, we felt the time was right to venture into new territory in spreading the word.

“It’s a big step for the brand, but we are committed to firmly establishing Beronia as the number one premium Rioja in the market, and decided to put our investment into television. We will of course continue to support the brand with extensive digital advertising and retailer activity, but are excited to see the results of this heartwarming Christmas campaign.”

Also venturing into the TV landscape is Tia Maria, which will run its campaign on Channel 4, Sky, All4 and ITVX, leading up to Christmas.

Unlike Beronia, Tia Maria has a rich heritage in TV advertising throughout the decades, from ‘After Dark’, to ‘Behind The Mask’, and now ‘The Espresso Martini Beat’.

Peter Dries, regional trade MD, Tia Maria, told Harpers: “We are thrilled to be engaging new and existing brand fans through advertising channels. While TV isn’t new to us, we’re particularly excited to be launching in cinemas. It’s a newer territory but plays into our wider brand strategy in both the short and long term.

“We continue to grow our marketing investment for the Tia Maria brand in the UK across multiple consumer touchpoints, and our ATL campaign is a key pillar in this strategy, and we’re pleased to say The Espresso Martini Beat campaign doesn’t impact our investment in other touchpoints.”

Meanwhile, wine retailer Majestic reentered the TV advertising space with its first campaign since 2021.

The move comes almost 12 months after Majestic’s second-biggest Christmas trading results, which saw total sales increase by 21% during the eight weeks to 26 December 2022, compared to 2019 pre-Covid levels.

This year, Majestic has targeted prime-time audiences with ad slots on ITV Evening News, James Martin's American Adventure, James Martin's Saturday Morning, and the Cricket World Cup Final on Sky Sports.

The retailer will be hoping for its biggest-ever Christmas trading following its re-entry into TV advertising.

Majestic COO Rob Cooke said: “We know Christmas is a very important time of year for our customers when they want the reassurance that they are getting the very best quality wine, at the very best value for money, to share with their family and friends.

“But we also know that wine is so much more than just a drink. There’s a Story Behind Every Glass, and at Majestic, we understand that better than anyone else. Our Christmas campaign brings that to life by highlighting the unparalleled range, service and expertise that our customers experience every time they shop with Majestic – and the joy they share with every bottle they open.”







