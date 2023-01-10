Subscriber login Close [x]
Majestic announces second-biggest Christmas trading results

By James Bayley
Published:  10 January, 2023

Majestic, the UK’s largest specialist wine retailer, has announced its second-biggest Christmas trading performance in history.

Total sales increased 21.1% during the eight weeks to 26 December, compared to 2019 pre-Covid levels. Sales rose 0.2% vs 2021 as Majestic achieved its highest-ever market share.

Furthermore, and despite inflationary pressures across the market, Majestic wines, beers and spirits were 2% cheaper than in 2021.

The retailer recorded its busiest-ever trading in its 42-year history on 23 December, as last-minute Christmas shoppers flocked to stores across the country.

Majestic, which now operates more than 200 stores across the UK, highlighted sparkling wine and Champagne sales as key drivers of its festive figures. Top-sellers included English Sparkling wine (up 19%), Cava (up 29%) and ‘classical’ French regions, while the timing of the winter World Cup also drove a year-on-year increase in beer sales.

Majestic Commercial – the on-trade arm of Majestic – has also celebrated a post-pandemic recovery with more than 400 new bars, pubs and restaurants signed up during the year.

Continuing its investment in physical retail, Majestic has plans to open five new stores in 2023 – including new sites in Harpenden, Bournemouth and Saltash – as part of a wider aim to add 20 branches to its portfolio.

Commenting on the results and the outlook for 2023, CEO John Colley said: “Despite a very tough trading environment and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, Majestic achieved a strong Christmas performance which is significantly higher than pre-Covid levels. Even when budgets are tight, our discerning customers demonstrated that the value, expertise, quality, experience and delivery service of Majestic means we are the best place for customers to find wines they will love.

“Majestic colleagues across all our stores, distribution network and support centre pulled out all the stops to make it a successful peak period for the business. My huge thanks goes to all of our customers, colleagues and suppliers.

“We are under no illusions as to how tough the next 12 months will be, but I am more confident than ever that we have the right strategy and backing in place to emerge from the cost-of-living crisis as an even stronger business.”



 

Keywords:

