50 Best Indies 2023 ranking: 40-31 revealed

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  09 January, 2023

This week marks the launch of our 50 Best Indies 2023, where we are celebrating the best businesses working in the UK’s thriving drinks merchant scene.

In a gradual reveal of the list throughout the week, Harpers will be lifting the lid on the year’s top independent businesses, with today's count down revealing the second tranche, from 40-31.

Click here to see the results, from 50-31, in full.

What makes 50 Best Indies one of our favourite features of the year is the sheer vibrancy and diversity of the sector; and this is down as much to the people running and working in these ever-engaging businesses as the amazing range of goodies they sell. Whether traditional or modern, solely bricks-and-mortar retail or hybrid operations, small or multiple-sited businesses, all are considered equally by our judges on their individual merit, set against our far-reaching judging criteria.

Check back here tomorrow morning, where we will be revealing the next ten, from 30-21, with the final top ten to be unveiled on Friday 13.

You can also watch the daily reveal at 11am every day on Harpers’ YouTube channel, or catch the replay here.





