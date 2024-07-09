Majestic plans major UK expansion with 125 new store locations

By James Bayley

Majestic has identified 125 locations for potential new store openings across England, Scotland, Wales and the Channel Islands, accelerating its investment into bricks-and-mortar retail.

The business aims to open one new store per month in the coming years to attract new customers, drive sales, and win market share, pinpointing potential locations nationwide.

Majestic has nearly 30 central London locations in mind for smaller format sites, following the success of its ‘mini Majestic’ concept in Harpenden, Crouch End and Marlow, all opened during the 2023/24 financial year. Additionally, 14 areas inside the M25 are targeted for expansion, along with 13 locations in the Midlands, seven in the north of England and Scotland and three in Wales.

The retailer is also eyeing its first store in Guernsey, just two months after launching its initial Channel Islands store in Jersey. That opening brought Majestic’s portfolio to 208 shops, meaning 90% of the UK population now lives within 10 miles of a Majestic store.

To accelerate its plans, Majestic has appointed Jackson Criss as its property agent to advise on new store acquisitions and estate strategy. Criss has already assisted with some of the retailer’s recent openings across the UK.

Majestic CEO John Colley said: “Experiential bricks-and-mortar retailing is at the heart of what we do at Majestic, and we are committed to opening up to one new store per month during the coming years to help us reach even more customers across the UK. In addition to the new stores already in our pipeline for this year, we have identified more than 100 locations across the UK and the Channel Islands that we believe would be a perfect fit for Majestic. We are excited to start serving even more communities around the country and helping thousands of new customers discover wines, beers and spirits they will love.”

Jackson Criss added: “It has been great working with Majestic on their recent acquisitions, and our team is excited to continue helping a best-in-class retailer grow their estate and invest further in bricks and mortar.”







