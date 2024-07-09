Subscriber login Close [x]
Nominations now open for 50 Best Indies

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  09 July, 2024

The search for the UK’s 50 Best Indies is once again on, with the nomination process now open to all in the trade.

This is your opportunity to single out the best in the business, nominating up to three retailers country-wide, simply adding 1-3 in order of preference, with comments on why those companies deserve our judges’ attention.

Those nominated will form our ‘long list’, successful entrants on which will then be invited to fill in a detailed entry pack aligned to our judging criteria, for consideration by our cross-trade judging panel later this year.

Those nominated for the UK's 50 Best Indies must have ‘bricks and mortar’ outlets as an element of their businesses. Beyond this, operators large or small, traditional or hybrid, centred on footfall or online sales, consumer-focused or supported by a strong wholesale presence, are all up for consideration to help us judge the best at driving forward this vibrant sector.

Whether it’s a previous UK’s 50 Best Indies alumni or new indies that deserve to be brought into the fold, we want to hear from you to ensure we can celebrate the most dynamic and best-in-class independent drinks merchants in the country.

Supported by Walker & Wodehouse and Laurent Perrier grand Siècle, these nominations will kickstart the process that coalesces in our 50 Best Indies list for publication January 2025.

To have your say, simply nominate up to three retailers countrywide by clicking on this link here.



