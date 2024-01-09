Majestic announces best-ever Christmas trading

By James Bayley

Wine retailer Majestic has announced its best-ever Christmas trading performance, boosted by six new store openings in 2023 and its growing B2B division, Majestic Commercial.

Majestic recorded an 8.1% uplift in total sales in the eight weeks to 25 December, including a 13.4% increase in fine wine sales, suggesting families were willing to trade up in the run-up to Christmas.

Aided by its bricks-and-mortar expansion, Majestic served 63,000 new customers ahead of the holidays. Sales peaked on Friday, 22 December, which became the biggest trading day in Majestic’s 43-year history.

The strong Christmas performance rounds off another year of investment for Majestic, following its separation from Naked Wines and acquisition by Fortress Investment Group in December 2019. During 2023, Majestic invested further in opening six new stores, refurbishing its existing estate, improving its IT systems, introducing fully electric delivery vehicles, and recruiting and developing its people – helping more than 400 colleagues secure WSET qualifications.

Commenting on the Christmas trading, Majestic CEO John Colley said: “This was a record-breaking Christmas for Majestic in which we achieved higher sales and served more customers than ever before. Even during tougher times when consumers’ budgets are tight, it’s clear that customers trust Majestic’s quality, range, expertise and customer service – particularly at important occasions like Christmas.

“It took a monumental effort from Majestic colleagues across our stores, Commercial teams, distribution network and our support centre to deliver such a cracking Christmas for our customers and our business. This result would not have been possible without their team spirit, passion and dedication, and my thanks go to every single one of our colleagues.”

Continuing its investment in physical stores Majestic has plans to open two new outlets in Marlow and Christchurch, respectively, this Spring.