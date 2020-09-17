Majestic unveils ‘Diversity In Wine’ Scholarship

By Jo Gilbert

Majestic is launching a new, all expenses paid scholarship to put up to 50 candidates from BAME or diverse backgrounds through their WSET Level 2 qualification.

The new ‘Majestic Diversity In Wine Scholarship’, will go live this October.

Taking place completely online due to Covid-19, the retailer is aiming to put up to 24 candidates through their qualifications before Christmas.

Sessions will be led by Majestic’s in-house training team, alongside insight and messages from other members of the wine industry.

The initiative has been designed in concert with feedback from the wider wine community and members from a BAME background, Majestic said.

“We wanted to ensure that we are part of creating meaningful, long lasting change and supporting inclusivity in the sector,” CEO John Colley said.

“We have spent time talking to our own colleagues, as well as the wider wine trade, to really understand the best way Majestic can help. As the UK’s biggest trainer in wine, I feel this is a really powerful way to help create a more diverse and inclusive future.”

The scholarship aims to help increase “diversity and inclusivity” in the wine industry.

Colley added “If you don’t think the wine industry is for you, because of your background, then I would really urge you to get in touch”.

He added that it’s a simple, no strings programme, with successful applicants under no obligation to join the industry afterwards although it “could be a great stepping stone for a career with Majestic or in wine generally”.

Mags Janjo, sales director at at MJ Wine, added: “The WSET’s structured and tiered approach offers wine knowledge at all levels, from the novice to the seasoned connoisseur. I’m absolutely delighted that an industry bastion such as Majestic Wine – which has long been a gateway into the wine industry – is offering such an amazing opportunity”.

All materials, samples, glassware and video courses will be delivered to participants’ homes free of charge, with a second intake being planned for the spring.

More sign up information is available here.










