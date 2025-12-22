WineCap reveals best-performing Bordeaux, Burgundy and Champagne wines of 2025

By Oliver Catchpole

Wine investment platform WineCap has rounded off the year by revealing the best performing wines from the three most important wine regions globally (in terms of demand) – Bordeaux, Burgundy and Champagne.

All three of these regions have been hard hit this year, with Bordeaux down 6.6%, Burgundy down 4.4% and Champagne 4.3%, however, some individual wines produced gains in the double digits.

Bordeaux, which the investment platform called “the most important region in the world by traded volume”, was one of the weakest performers this year.

Prices across the region fell during the first half of 2025, driven down by high stock levels and investor fatigue due to years of overpricing, before bottoming out, with demand returning selectively to certain wines.

The very top performing wine in the region was Château Gracia, which rose by 11.7%. With an average case price of £881, WineCap said that this underscores how important value is. The second best was Château Smith Haut Lafitte Blanc, which grew by 9.6%, followed by Grand Puy Lacoste, which was up +9.6%.

In the saturated Bordeaux market, prices have only risen when investors perceive quality, although lower entry prices have also afforded some wines protection in a declining market.

Moving on to Burgundy, Bordeaux’s largest rival for market share (as Harpers reported), and one of the most volatile markets of the previous decade, WineCap said that in 2025 investment in the region was becoming more discriminating after years of capital concentrating on famous Grand Crus.

The best performing Burgundies this year were Dujac’s Puligny-Montrachet Les Folatières and Comte Liger Belair, Nuit Saint Georges Lavieres, recording huge gains of 25.3% and 24.6% respectively.

The other top performers were more muted, growing by between 5% and 11%, reflecting the volatility of the region – which is driven by its scarcity driven pricing structure.

Finally, turning to Champagne, which faced a similar level of decline to Burgundy this year. The region was hit particularly hard by US tariff uncertainty in March but recovered slightly as clarity returned in July.

Interestingly, the region’s top performing wine was Egly-Ouriet, a grower champagne that has increased by 15.9% this year. WineCap said that critical acclaim, scarcity and authenticity have elevated growers into a category that would once have only contained Grandes Marques.

In second and third place were Larmandier-Bernier’s Terre de Vertus (up 12%) and Moët’s Grand Vintage (up 11.7%).

The investment platform said that these top three showcase Champagne’s unique strengths, as the region balances brand familiarity, approachability and increasingly, diversity.

Looking ahead to the new year, Alexander Westgarth, CEO of WineCap, said: “Going into 2026, market sentiment is noticeably more positive than at the start of any of the past three years. We’ve emerged from the longest secondary market downturn, and while the recovery is not uniform, individual wine indices showed marked improvement over the course of 2025.

Tools like Wine Track allow us to identify these early signals by looking beyond regional averages and analysing how individual wines and estates behave over time. The narrowing of bid–offer spreads suggests price floors have largely been established, making it easier for buyers and sellers to agree on the value and allowing certain wines to begin rising again. Collectively, this points to a market that is slowly but decisively starting to turn.”

WineCap added that overall, signs of recovery suggest that confidence is returning to the market, with investors looking with clearer eyes at where opportunities may lie. In its view, a key theme for 2026 may be market broadening, as volatility subsides.

Picture Credit - ReinhardThrainer on Pixabay









