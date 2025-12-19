Year’s end boost for Armit as Chianti's Fèlsina onboarded

By Hamish Graham

Fine wine importer Armit Wines has unveiled its latest addition to its extensive Italian portfolio, with the addition of Chianti Classico estate Fèlsina.

The historic producer is based in the Castelnuovo Berardenga subregion and is owned by the Poggiali family, who have been responsible for the stewardship of the estate since the 1960s. Its organically cultivated vineyards span 75ha of the 500ha estate.

Fèlsina sits atop “exceptionally mineral-rich soils”, according to Armit; the Castelnuovo Berardenga winery considered a “frontier land” between the Chianti Classico and Crete Senesi areas.

Portfolio director at Armit Wines, Svetoslav Manolev MS, is energised by the prospect of working with an estate he sees as a “benchmark for Southern Chianti”.

He expanded: “They fit naturally within our portfolio of terroir-driven estates, and we look forward to introducing the range to the UK trade from January 2026 and growing its presence across the market.”

The enthusiasm is shared by Fèlsina CEO, Giovanni Poggiali: “We are very pleased to begin this new chapter with Armit Wines. With their deep understanding of the UK market, the calibre of their clientele, and a shared commitment to quality, they are an ideal partner for Fèlsina.”

The estate’s wines will be available to the trade from January 2026 onwards – a range of 10 wines with a broad spectrum of RRPs ranging from £17 to £86, the latter price point being for the estate’s top-level Vin Santo del Chianti Occhio di Pernice.

Brett Fleming, Armit Wines MD, concluded: “It was clear to me on meeting with Giovanni and his team that there was a natural synergy of values between our companies.

“The responsibility in representing Fèlsina as a partner is something we both recognised alongside our love of rugby. I have been a fan of Fèlsina for over 35 years and welcome them to our family.”









