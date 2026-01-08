Fine wine: Château Rayas flies up Liv-ex Power 100 ranking

By Hamish Graham

Châteauneuf-du-Pape’s Château Rayas rose 49 places to fifth place in Liv-ex’s annual Power 100 ranking. The 2025 list ranks the most “influential fine wine brands in the secondary market”, according to the trading platform.

Raya’s substantially improved placing was driven by price rises – up 2.7% on average. Sophia Gilmour, market analyst at Liv-ex reflected on the brands noteworthy placing: “Chateau Rayas's rise is amongst the most impressive and interesting of this year's list.”

She added: “Its performance followed a harsh price decline over 2023 and 2024. This year, averaged across vintages, it appeared to find its floor. Its trajectory serves as a reminder of the power of the market to not only correct prices, but to respond in kind once the price is right.”

After three consecutive months of rises across Liv-ex’s key indices, the Power 100 also signalled nascent signs of recovery for the beleaguered fine wine market. Thirty-five of the 100 brands saw price rises for the period running 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025. This compared to prices rises for only 11 in the 2024 ranking.

Cheval Blanc led Bordeaux producers and topped the overall ranking, rising nine spots since last year. Gilmour believes that “Cheval Blanc's stable release pricing model allowed it to stand out in an era of widespread mistrust of Bordeaux.”

Pomerol’s Château La Conseillante saw notable improvement too, gaining 89 places in the ranking, with Liv-ex believing the draw to the brand was inspired by what “Bordeaux was once well known for – exceptional quality in decent volumes at prices that lend themselves to drinking”.

Pomerol heavyweights Petrus, Le Pin and Lafleur all climbed the Power 100 though not due to price performance, rather greater traded volume as well as value.

Burgundy’s representatives on the list were in flux this year; 10 brands falling out and nine entering. Climbers from the region in the list were largely ‘mid-range’ Burgundy (£2,000 per 12x75 bottles considered as such for the region).

Super Tuscan producer San Guido claimed the runner’s up spot this year. Prices rose 4.5% for the estate’s wines which include the famed Sassicaia, while its trade volume and value ranked 6th and 4th, respectively.

Gilmour expanded: “Sassicaia, the key driver of San Guido's second place finish, epitomises strong balance between global image, exceptional quality, high volume production and relatively affordable prices – one that Champagne producers have long understood.”

On Champagne, the region now has nine representatives in the Power 100, with Krug placing highest. This was owed to its improved price performance, only a 0.6% rise though all other ranked Champagnes (with the exception of Egly-Ouriet) saw falls.

Last year’s highest ranked brand Vega Sicilia slid down the rankings to 16th. The estate is favoured among US buyers but has lost some of the price support they once provided.

To read the full Power 100 report you can click here.



Image credit – Vinotecarium from Pixabay







