Enotria adds first Chinese wine to its portfolio

By Oliver Catchpole

Enotria has added its first Chinese wine to its premium portfolio with producer Chateau Changyu-Moser XV.

The estate (pictured) is the product of a partnership between producer Changyu – which calls itself “China’s first wine company” – and Lenz M. Moser, the 15th generation of the Austrian winemaking family.

It officially opened in 2013, after a €70m investment.

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The winery sits at 1,100m above sea level in the Ningxia region (through which the Helan Mountains run), making wines primarily with Cabernet Sauvignon.

These wines are the product of unique regional conditions, where desert heat in summer is contrasted by freezing winters, which require the vines to be buried for protection.

Changyu-Moser’s range spans the “accessible” Helan Mountain wines, up to its more “structured” Moser Family tier and its ‘icon’ expressions, including Longyu L12 – one of China’s best-selling premium wines – which will join Enotria’s portfolio later in the year.

Another project from Moser, Austrian estate New Chapter, has also joined the distributor’s range.

A joint venture with grower Markus Huber, it blends Grüner Veltliner from top vineyard sites with small additions of other varieties such as Riesling and Sauvignon Blanc, ageing the wine in old acacia casks.

Commenting on the partnership, Phillip White, CEO of Enotria, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with legendary winemaker Lenz M. Moser to distribute his exceptional wines, Changyu-Moser XV and New Chapter, exclusively in the UK.

“As pioneering producers in both their respective countries, these estates significantly enhance Enotria’s offering to customers by introducing benchmark Chinese wines to our portfolio and expanding our Austrian wine selection.

“These additions also reinforce our commitment to delivering marketing-leading innovation to our customers across both the on- and off-trade.”

Both estates will be exclusively distributed to the on-trade and independent merchants in the UK by Enotria.













