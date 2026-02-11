Constellation Brands appoints Enotria as new distributor

By Oliver Catchpole

At Wine Paris this week, Constellation Brands – a leading wine and spirits producer – revealed a new partnership with distributor Enotria.

In a change to Constellation’s strategic model for the UK, Enotria will now distribute a selection of the producer’s wine brands – including Robert Mondavi Winery, The Prisoner Wine Company, Booker Vineyards and To Kalon Vineyard Company – to the on-trade and the independent retail sector.

Constellation Brands’ wines were previously distributed by Matthew Clark, which it used to own (and is now owned by C&C group).

Commenting on the partnership, Simon Towns, international MD for Constellation Brands’ Wine & Spirits Division, said: “This change reflects our ambition to lead in the UK’s higher-end wine space.

“By partnering with Enotria, we’re aligning our iconic wine brands with a distributor that not only understands higher-end, but lives and breathes it. This is about ensuring our brands have the platform and partnership they need to thrive.

“We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to Matthew Clark for its support over the years and its dedication to our wines.”

This move is part of the company’s continuing efforts to strengthen its brands’ presence in the UK market and represents what Constellation called its “confidence in the future of the UK’s premium on- and off-channel”.

Phillip White, CEO of Enotria, added: “We are immensely proud to partner with Constellation Brands as their exclusive UK distributor for Robert Mondavi, The Prisoner Wine Company, Booker Vineyards and To Kalon Vineyard Company.

“This prestigious collection sits naturally alongside our existing producers, strengthening the breadth and quality of our portfolio.

“As customer needs evolve, we remain focused on curating excellence across styles, price points and occasions, working closely with on-trade and independent retail partners to realise the full potential of these exceptional wines.”

Founded in 1972 as an Italian specialist wine distributor, Enotria has grown to be one of the UK’s leading premium wine and spirits distributors.

Acquired by Majestic Wine Group in April 2025, the distributor continues to operate as a standalone business, working with its portfolio of over 300 exclusive wine producers and over 1,500 spirits.











