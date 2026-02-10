Andrew Jefford earns IMW Lifetime Achievement Award at V d’Or

By Oliver Catchpole

Wine writer Andrew Jefford has earned the Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) Lifetime Achievement Award at the third edition of the V d’Or – Vinexposium’s business awards – at a ceremony at Le Trianon in Paris.

The writer was presented the award – which recognises the substantial contribution of an individual to the global wine community – by singer and wine entrepreneur Kylie Minogue.

Jefford is an award-winning journalist, a poet and a well-respected wine writer internationally, who’s career in the sector began almost 40 years ago.

A regular contributor to publications such as Decanter and The World of Fine Wine (along with writing for major newspapers), Jefford also served at one time as a senior research fellow and wine-writer-in-residence at Adelaide University.

He is currently co-chair of the Decanter World Wine Awards and serves as academic advisor to the Wine Scholar Guild.

Sarah Harrison, executive director of the IMW, commented: “For more than 30 years Andrew’s writings have contributed to the canon of the wine industry. It takes great skill to write about the nuances of wine and to communicate so eloquently. To this day, his writing continues to educate, inform and inspire. Andrew is a very deserving recipient of this honour.”

Celebrating the award, which is also in association with The Drinks Business, Jefford added: “The Institute of Masters of Wine is a unique academic institution, independently guarding an 8,000-year cultural tradition and ensuring its relevance in increasingly chaotic and abrasive times.

“Many of those I respect most deeply in the wine world are members; as a journalist, I’ve often admired and cited the research papers written by its successful candidates. So the idea that I’d be nominated for its Lifetime Award seems surreal; winning it doubly so. I’m thrilled.”

Along with the Lifetime Achievement Award, at the V d’Or itself – which was founded in 2024 to recognise organisations, institutions and projects that contribute to and impact the long-term evolution of the global wine and spirits sector – several awards were handed out.

Applications were open to professionals across the industry, with judging performed by an independent and international panel across the categories of Best Sustainability Initiative, Best Education & Transmission and Best Innovation.

For the Best Education & Transmission category, Sonal Holland Academy x Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) earned the award for the wine sector, while Bureau National Interprofessionnel de l’Armagnac (BNIA) earned the award for the spirits sector.

The Best Innovation category saw Agrafes Viti 4.0 and PA Consulting x Diageo win the awards for wine and spirits respectively.

Finally, Best Sustainability Initiative saw California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance awarded in the wine category, while Distillerie du Fjord picked up the sprits accolade.

Meanwhile, Sustainability in Drinks earned the Jury’s Special Mention prize.





















