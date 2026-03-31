New study links GLP-1 use to reduced alcohol consumption

By Hamish Graham

New research from consultancy KAM, in partnership with the Drinkaware charity, has highlighted a -29% reduction in how often the users of GLP-1 drugs (Ozempic or Wegovy being examples) consume alcohol.

The ‘Drinking Differently: GLP-1 and Alcohol’ report showed that average drinking frequency dropped from 3.1 days per week to 2.2 days per week (-29%) for those using the drugs. For this cohort, average alcohol consumption fell slightly less, though still reduced: 4.3 to 3.6 units per week, shrinking -16%.

Additionally, GLP-1-users reported a -22% drop in weekly spend for home consumption, while spend per trip in the on-trade fell -30%. The results are based on a ‘nationally representative’ survey of 1,000 UK adults, as well as further questions asked to 207 adults who either currently use or have used GLP-1 medication.

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This drop in consumption amongst users of the drugs could have an impact on the UK’s overall alcohol consumption. A study from this year from UCL found that an estimated 1.6m adults in England, Wales and Scotland used weight loss drugs between January 2024 and January 2025.

KAM’s research detailed that of the GLP-1 users surveyed, over a third detailed a reduced craving for alcohol, with 18% even stating they now experience discomfort such as nausea when drinking. It is worth noting that 26% say they drink less ‘naturally’, with 45% saying they consciously manage how much alcohol they consume. Over two-thirds of GLP-1 users queried report that alcohol is still central to their enjoyment of social occasions.

Annabelle Bonus, director of research, impact and strategy at Drinkaware, commented: “This report adds to our growing evidence of a shift towards moderation in the UK, as drinking behaviours continue to evolve alongside the rise of GLP-1 medications.

“Drinkaware is uniquely placed to monitor these trends and respond to emerging insights. We will continue to provide clear, evidence-based information and advice to everyone – whether they are using GLP-1 medications or not – helping people better understand their drinking and supporting moderation as a cultural norm across the UK.”

Reflecting on the social aspect of GLP-1-user’s alcohol consumption, KAM partner, Katie Jenkins, added: “The data shows that while many GLP-1 users are drinking less, they are not withdrawing from social occasions.

“Instead, they are redefining how those occasions look, from drink choice to spend to frequency. For hospitality operators, this points to the need to adapt to a future where moderation is more common, mixed drinking groups are the norm, and quality, flexibility and inclusivity become increasingly important.”











