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Auctioneer Whisky Hammer expands into Asia

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  30 March, 2026

Family-run online whisky auctioneer Whisky Hammer – which is based in Aberdeenshire – has expanded into Asia with the launch of a new hub in Hong Kong.

With this expansion, the auctioneer hopes to reduce logistical barriers for collectors and sellers in the region – which it called a “key market for whisky collecting and investment” – that are looking to use its auction platform.

From its new base, the business will offer a range of services including bottle consignments, valuations and client consultations.

The hub has also been launched in partnership with 13 Degrees Wine Cellar, which provides climate-controlled storage in Hong Kong.

Joseph Luk, MD of 13 Degrees, said: “We are delighted to partner with Whisky Hammer as they expand into Asia.

“Their reputation in the global whisky auction market aligns strongly with our commitment to providing world-class storage and client services.

“This collaboration brings added convenience and confidence to collectors across the region.”

The move marks the second new international hub that Whisky Hammer has opened in under a year, after the launch of its European operational base in the Netherlands

The business was founded near Scotland’s Speyside whisky region in Aberdeenshire in 2015, and since then has grown into one of the highest-rated whisky auction platforms in the world.

Commenting on the expansion, Daniel Milne, co-founder and CEO, said: “Opening in Hong Kong is a natural next step for the business following our expansion into Europe last year.

“Partnering with 13 Degrees allows us to offer a seamless, locally supported service to clients across Asia and to continue building on the service we offer globally.

“The expansion comes ahead of the planned launch of our new iOS and Android app, where we plan to use the technology to further streamline the customer experience and seamlessly connect our growing network of operational hubs.”

Whisky Hammer is run by brothers and enthusiasts Craig and Daniel Milne. They were born and raised in Macduff, in the Speyside region of Scotland.





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