Salcombe Gin distiller aims to triple in size over next five years

By Oliver Catchpole

Salcombe Distilling Co. – the producers of Salcombe Gin, Salcombe Rum and New London Light – has said it wants to triple in size over the next five years.

This comes after the distillery reported 10% year-on-year growth, significantly outperforming the drinks and hospitality sectors.

The company saw particularly strong growth in its travel retail (up 40%) and on-trade wholesale (25%) channels, reflective of what it called “disciplined brand positioning, strategic partnerships and international expansion”.

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Commenting on its performance, Howard Davies, co-founder and director of Salcombe Distilling Co., said: “In a market where premium drinks brands are facing real pressure, we’ve remained clear on who we are and where we fit.

“Our growth reflects not only the strength of our coastal luxury positioning, but the loyalty of partners and consumers who believe in what we’re building.”

The distillery is now listed across 16 UK airports in over 26 duty free stores, along with listings on over 10 cruise ships and cross channel ferries.

Fellow co-founder and director Angus Lugsdin added: “Travel retail feels like a natural fit for us. We were born on the waterfront, so partnering with leading cruise, ferry and travel operators allows us to bring that coastal story to travellers in an authentic and meaningful way.”

The distillery has also been gaining traction overseas, with distribution across multiple US states and success in Asia – including recently launching at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club.

Further expansion is also planned into other ‘premium’ coastal cities.

Additionally, Salcombe’s New London Light family of non-alcoholic spirits has found success.

Davies added that “the complementary dynamic between Salcombe Gin and New London Light is driving growth across both categories” with “78% of low and no consumers also drinking alcohol”.

The distiller also pointed to innovation as underlying its growth, having recently introduced 5cl recycled aluminium bottles, which are much lower weight and have a much lower carbon footprint compared to miniature glass bottles.

Lugsdin concluded: “Our ambition is clear, to become the world’s number one coastal luxury spirits brand. We will continue to grow thoughtfully, protect our premium positioning and expand internationally across both alcoholic and non-alcoholic categories.”

Salcombe Distilling Co. was founded by Lugsdin and Davies, who met teaching sailing in the 1990s in Salcombe.

Its goal is to create spirits that are “world-class” and “coastal”.











