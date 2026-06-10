Condor Wines celebrates 15th anniversary

By Hamish Graham

Well-loved specialist South American importer Condor Wines will celebrate its 15th anniversary on 15 June.

Since 2011, the Lee and Maria Evans-founded business has seen its portfolio grow from fewer than 30 Argentine wines to representing a wealth of producers from across Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.

In its 15th anniversary year, the business also took the decision to launch a New Zealand offer, aptly named Flight of the Condor.

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Reflecting on Condor’s growth to date, Lee Evans said: “Reaching 15 years feels incredibly special. When we started, we had a small portfolio, a lot of enthusiasm and no guarantee that it would work.

“What we're most proud of is the relationships we've built along the way – with producers, customers and our team. Many of the people who believed in us during those early years are still part of the journey today.”

To celebrate the milestone, Condor Wines is releasing an exclusive anniversary wine – Tres Tierras Malbec – in collaboration with long standing producer and friend Karim Mussi. The unique wine is made from grapes from across Argentina, including Salta, Uco Valley and Patagonia.

Condor’s New Zealand selection includes wines from Marlborough’s Ant Moore and Mt. Beautiful of North Canterbury. Evans sees the decision to import wines of Aotearoa as reflective of the business’s existing philosophy.

He said: “We didn't see Flight of the Condor as a change in direction. It was about complementing what we already do and continuing to explore wines with a strong sense of place.

“There are some fascinating parallels between South America and New Zealand – from dramatic landscapes and challenging vineyard sites to producers with a real commitment to quality and authenticity.”

Looking to the future, Evans added: “We've always been driven by curiosity as much as anything else. South America remains central to our identity and there's still enormous potential to share more of its diversity with the UK trade.

“At the same time, Flight of the Condor has opened an exciting new chapter, allowing us to work with producers who share the same values and commitment to place that we've always looked for.”









