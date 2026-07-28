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Louis Roederer acquires Burgundy’s Domaine Pierre Damoy

By Hamish Graham
Published:  28 July, 2026

Champagne House Louis Roederer has acquired Burgundy’s Domaine Pierre Damoy which will now form part of the ‘Roederer Collection’.

The Côte de Nuits estate will join the likes of Saint-Estèphe’s Château de Pez; the Douro’s Ramos Pintos; and California’s Scharffenberger Cellars within the House’s wide-ranging portfolio.

Pierre Damoy spans eight hectares of Grand Cru vineyards largely within the Chambertin, Chambertin-Clos de Bèze and Chapelle-Chambertin appellations. It also boasts its monopole Clos Tamisot vineyard in Gevrey-Chambertin.

“In the year Louis Roederer celebrates its 250th anniversary, establishing a presence in Burgundy, one of the world's most prestigious wine regions, and becoming the steward of one of its great estates carries a special meaning for us”, reflected Louis Roederer CEO Frédéric Rouzaud.

He added: “Domaine Pierre Damoy led us to take this step because it embodies everything we value most: exceptional terroirs, a remarkable vine heritage, a strong identity and a history that ranks among Burgundy's most iconic.

“Our mission now is to accompany this estate with humility and exacting standards, building on the remarkable work carried out by the Damoy family and preserving everything that makes it truly unique.”

The total vineyard hectarage within the Roederer Collection now stands at 1,100. The business also owns the distributor Maisons Marques & Domaines (formed of three subsidiaries in the UK, US and Switzerland); wine négociant Maison Descaves; and a corporate foundation focused on art and culture.




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