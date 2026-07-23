Burnham grants pubs, clubs and music venues 20% rates cut

By Oliver Catchpole

The government has announced that pubs, clubs and live music venues across England are set to receive a 20% business rates cut from April 2027.

It is estimated that the tax reduction – which is expected to impact nearly 32,000 such businesses – will save the typical pub £1,100 in the next financial year. It will cost around £100 million a year.

The very largest live music venues will not be eligible for the discount.

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According to the government, these changes will be “fully funded” – including through reviews of rates relief for “businesses that do not make a positive contribution to local communities, such as vape shops”.

It is also looking to crack down on businesses selling through online marketplaces that do not comply with tax obligations, saying that the revenue raised from these reforms would be “reinvested in improvements to the business rates system”.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham explained: “For too long, governments have stood by while cherished venues have disappeared from our local high streets. So today I am changing that.

“This government will back the businesses that people want to see in their communities. I said I would protect pubs and local high streets – the beating heart of our communities – and that’s what we will do.

“What we’re announcing today is just the start as we work to bring back hope across the country.”

The government added that this is just one of its plans to support high street businesses and said that it will return to its commitment to reform the business rates system (including Small Business Rates Relief) at the autumn Budget.

Commenting on these measures, Saxon Moseley, head of leisure and hospitality at audit, tax and consulting firm RSM UK, said: “A shot of relief for pubs, clubs and live venues as the government announce a meaningful cut to business rates.

“However, a thriving high street is more than pubs, clubs and live venues and excluding restaurants and hotels creates confusion around eligibility and further complexity and nuance in the tax system.

“There is no doubt that this will look to offset some of the significant rate burden in the short-term, but what is needed is widespread rate reforms that instils fairness across the hospitality industry to make it cheaper for businesses to operate – making the high street a more attractive place to invest.”

Under the previous Prime Minister, business rates rose massively due to the end of COVID-era discounts, which fell from 75% to 40%, and would have gone to 0% in April 2026.

However, after a backlash from Labour MPs, a 15% relief from businesses' 2026/27 bill was announced in January – with bills frozen in real terms for a further two years, as Harpers reported.

The new 20% cut comes on top of this existing support.







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