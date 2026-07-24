Zero tariff scotch trading with US comes into effect

By Hamish Graham

From today (24 July) a ‘zero for zero’ tariff regime has come into effect for scotch whisky entering the US.

The implementation of the tariff removal follows the initial decision by the US government to lift scotch tariffs in April, after King Charles’ encouragement during his state visit to the US. It will be a boost for the sector as, according to the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), in 2025 the US market was worth £933 million for exporting distillers.

The carve out decision comes amid a renewal of other US tariffs on its trading partners. The previous levy expired today with an identical arrangement being reinforced. This means a 10% tariff on all UK goods exported to the US – including all other spirit and wine categories.

Read more: Champagne announces yield adjustment for 2026 harvest

Despite the decision accounting for only part of exported UK and EU spirits and wine to the US, Pernod Ricard is encouraged by the development. CEO of the French drinks giant’s aged spirits and champagne division Nodjame Fouad reflected on the news.

“The return to tariff-free trade for scotch whisky between the UK and US – the world's most valuable scotch whisky market – is very welcome news for our industry,” she said.

“This move will improve access for American consumers to iconic scotch whiskies such as The Glenlivet, while supporting businesses at home, and strengthening the long-standing trading relationship between the UK and US spirits industries.”

Fouad is keen for the carve out to be extended to other drinks categories Pernod produces.

She added: “We now hope to see further progress made towards the removal of tariffs affecting other spirits and wine categories – including Irish whiskey, champagne and cognac – to deliver benefits for consumers, producers and hospitality businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Scottish first minister John Swinney believes the exemption announcement represents a “good day for Scotland”.

He said: “The result is a ‘zero-for-zero’ tariff regime that is a win for Scotland and a win for the United States. It benefits businesses and workers on both sides of the Atlantic and not just among whisky producers but also the businesses and communities that support the sector across Scotland.”

Ian Duddy, international director at the SWA, added: “From Kentucky to Speyside, this will not only benefit the Scotch and US whisky sectors, but our wider supply chains of cooperages, farmers, hospitality and retail.”









