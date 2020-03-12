Pernod Ricard invests in Italy’s Italicus

By Lisa Riley

Pernod Ricard has expanded its ‘super’ premium spirits portfolio with an undisclosed investment in bergamot-infused Italian aperitivo Italicus.

Created by renowned mixologist and Italian spirits expert Giuseppe Gallo, who will be the active CEO in the brand's ongoing development, Italicus was launched just three years ago.

It is now available in over 30 markets across the world, with this new chapter poised to “further establish its global brand legacy as the aperitivo spirit of choice”.

"Italicus has experienced a remarkable start, resonating with mixologists and consumers. We are thrilled to add Italicus to the Pernod Ricard portfolio and for the Group to help drive its future development," said Gilles Bogaert, chairman & CEO of Pernod Ricard EMEA-LatAm.

Giuseppe Gallo, founder & CEO of Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, said he had an ambitious plan to build Italicus into one of the world's most successful aperitivo brands.

"The brand has experienced success with both the on-trade and consumers since its launch, and it is now time to consolidate with this heavyweight strategic partner in order to accelerate our global distribution with USA and UK as top priority."

Italicus joins Pernod Ricard’s fast-growing portfolio premium speciality spirits, including German gin maker Monkey 4, Canadian craft gin Ungava and Del Maguey mescal.

At the backend of last year, Pernod Ricard revelaed it had entered into a partnership to bring Chinese spirit Baijiu to the international market.