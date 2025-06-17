Subscriber login Close [x]
Maison Ruinart’s Frédéric Panaïotis passes away

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  17 June, 2025

Maison Ruinart’s cellar master Frédéric Panaïotis passed away on 15 June, aged just 60.

A widely known and highly respected figure in the world of Champagne, Frédéric joined Ruinart in 2007 as cellar master. He subsequently steered the winemaking and blending with a mix of vision and humility, leaving his impression on both the wines and the very many members of the wine trade to whom he offered his time and welcome insights along the way.

Born in 1964, Frédéric had an early taste of life in Champagne, sometimes to be found as a youngster enthusiastically helping his grandparents harvest Chardonnay grapes in their vineyards in the region. And, many years later, Chardonnay was to remain as an important thread in shaping the Ruinart wines that we know today, reflecting their creator with what the Maison describes as “clarity and restraint”.

Frédéric’s career began with the study of Viticulture and Oenology at the Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon and he later obtained the National Diploma in Oenology from the École Nationale Supérieure Agronomique de Montpellier in 1988.

Work in both France and California followed, honing his early career, before joining the Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne (CIVC) in 1991. He later moved on to join the team at Veuve Clicquot, before joining Maison Ruinart some 18 years ago.

During his time at Maison Ruinart, Frédéric oversaw blending across all cuvées, from the NV wines to the prestige label Dom Ruinart and Dom Ruinart Rosé champagnes. He was also a strong advocate for sustainability, introducing initiatives such as adopting vitiforestry in the vineyards – a practice which combines tree and vine cultivation to enhance biodiversity, soil health and climate resilience.

Frédéric also reintroduced ageing on cork for Dom Ruinart, drove the creation of an historical oenothèque, and oversaw the launch of Ruinart Blanc Singulier, a cuvée “designed to reflect the changing climate through the lens of Chardonnay”.

Frédéric Dufour, president of Maison Ruinart, said of his passing: “Frédéric Panaïotis was a truly unique personality, highly rational and deeply sensitive at the same time.

“Passionate, curious, committed, a man of science and knowledge, guided by immense humility. He embodied the values of Ruinart. His unique vision will continue to shape our Maison for decades to come. We will miss him deeply.”



