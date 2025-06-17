Birmingham nightlife closures spark fears of troubling trend

By Hamish Graham

Birmingham’s nightlife scene is set to see several high profile venues close their doors in the space of one month in an ominous trend for the UK’s second city.

The 5:15 Club, The Anchor Digbeth, Hockley Social Club and Zumhof are all set to cease trading.

The Anchor, which got its first pub license in 1797, had become a popular venue in recent years amongst the city’s artistic community. Speaking to BirminghamLive, the pub’s landlord Julian Rose Gibbs commented: “Costs of everything rise and independents suffer. Nothing lasts forever.”

Lyle Bignon, NTE ambassador for Birmingham on behalf of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) struggles to understand the policy rationale for not supporting the city’s night time economy.

He commented: “UK Government, West Midlands Combined Authority, Birmingham City Council, West Midlands Police, and other public sector agencies have to work harder to protect businesses in the city and region.

“There is a widely shared view in our industries that politicians, policymakers and leaders of various organisations with responsibility for our city’s future are continuing to wilfully ignore the calls of an increasingly beleaguered sector.”

Commenting on recent closures, Bignon added: “It is unacceptable that many businesses are now struggling to stay open, and our elected representatives are either nowhere to be seen, or choose not to meaningfully engage over what has been months and months of calls for action.

“The current Government seem hellbent on reducing the amount of people’s disposable income, which directly impacts the out of home leisure economy, both here in Birmingham and across the UK.”

NTIA CEO, Michael Kill, echoes Bignon’s concerns in the context of the wider sector.

He said: “The closure of a number of venues in Birmingham highlights a deeply concerning narrative of high-profile venue losses across the UK.

“This isn’t isolated — it’s symptomatic of a wider crisis in our sector.

“The message is clear: the Government, Birmingham City Council, West Midlands Combined Authority and others must step up urgently with meaningful support before more vital cultural spaces disappear in the city and region.”









