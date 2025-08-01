Charting the challenges facing the British on-trade

By Chris Losh

The closure of the three M Restaurant sites in London in May is, perhaps, as good a metaphor for the UK’s beleaguered restaurant trade as any. The first venue opened in 2014 as a big steak, big wine bling-fest for flush City workers, expanding with further venues pre and post Covid. It was plush, premium and successful. Now, following a huge rent increase from its landlord, it’s no more.