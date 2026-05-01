US tariffs on Scotch lifted following King’s visit

By Hamish Graham

US president Donald Trump has announced that tariffs on Scotch whisky and other controls will be removed following King Charles’ visit to the United States.

The decision means that restrictions surrounding the Scotch sector’s ability to work with the Kentucky bourbon trade will be lifted too. Scottish producers import approximately £200m worth of ex-bourbon barrels every year.

The lifting of tariffs and restrictions also applies to the Irish whiskey industry in a boost for producers across the Irish Sea.

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Chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association Mark Kent commented on the news: “This deal is a significant boost for the Scotch whisky industry in our most valuable export market. Distillers can breathe a little easier during a period of significant pressure on the sector.

“We are hugely grateful for the sustained efforts on both sides of the Atlantic. For months, many have worked tirelessly to return zero-for-zero tariff trade for whisky and bourbon. The special relationship that the Scotch whisky and American whiskey industries share will be reinvigorated by this announcement.

"While challenges in our sector remain, we can now redouble our efforts to boost the benefits our two great industries bring to communities across Scotland and the US.”









