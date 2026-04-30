Curious Vines partners with MMD to create Diploma Diversity Bursary

Curious Vines has partnered with Maisons Marques et Domaines (MMD) – the UK subsidiary of Champagne Louis Roederer – to create the Diploma Diversity Bursary.

The scheme aims to overcome “key obstacles” faced by those who may encounter barriers to enrolment or career progression in the UK wine industry.

One beneficiary will receive fully-funded enrolment into the WSET Diploma in Wine course (starting this September) along with mentoring from Erica Dent (Enjoy Discovering Wine) and Jim Gore (Global Wine Academy).

They will additionally be enrolled into Dent and Gore’s Diploma support workshops.

Applications are open to UK-based wine professionals from Black, Asian and other minority backgrounds. Marginalised groups outside of those demographics who have faced barriers to their career progression can also apply.

Commenting on the new scheme, Queena Wong, founder of Curious Vines, said: “While Curious Vines works to empower women in the sector, there is nothing that stops us from leading the way in helping others rise with us.

“This bursary embodies Curious Vines’ core commitment to equity, inclusion and connectivity, using education to uplift and retain existing diversity in the wine industry.”

CEO of Champagne Louis Roederer, Frédéric Rouzaund, added: “Champagne Louis Roederer have long believed in the importance of equality and inclusivity in building not only a healthier society, but also a stronger and more sustainable business.

“It is our aim with this educational bursary to help those meeting barriers to achieve progression within their career, to realise their dreams through education and mentorship.”

The recipient of the bursary will be jointly selected by Alex Beesley (of Champagne Louis Roederer); Mags Jango (of MJ Wine Cellars); Chinedu Rita Rosa (of Vines by Rosa and Bordeaux Mentor Week) and Queena Wong.

The deadline for applications is Friday 15 May. The link to apply is accessible here.