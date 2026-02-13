Scotch takes 15% sales hit since Trump tariff implementation

By Hamish Graham

New figures from the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) have detailed the impact of US tariffs on Scotch sales across the pond. According to research, export volume sales to the States since April have fallen 15%, with value taking a 7% knock.

The implementation of a 10% tariff on British goods entering the US has hampered sales. The spectre of the ending of the five-year suspension of the 25% single malt tariff (first implemented by President Trump and rescinded by President Biden) also concerns the sector. This is set to expire in June of this year.

Overall export value has seen a slight decrease from 2024 to 2025 – falling from £5.4bn to £5.36bn. The volume equivalent for 2025 was calculated as 1.34bn 70cl bottles (down 4.3%). The SWA touted “the impact of international tariffs, increased cost of doing business in the UK, and softening consumer demand” as having had an negative impact on both producers and the supply chain.

Zooming in by country, for the entirety of 2025, value sales to the United States fell 4% to £993m, though the country still represents over 18% of total value exports for Scotch (as visualised by the below graph). Value sales fell more precipitously (9%) highlighting sales have likely retained some of their value in the decline.

Significant changes in value sales included a 15% boost in sales to India to £286m. This bodes well for the Scotch industry particularly in the context of the UK-India trade deal signed last year. The agreement is set to reduce tariffs on the Scottish spirit, as reported by Harpers. Volume sales to India also grew 15%, sitting at the top of the volume export rankings as seen in the below graph.

Exports to Turkey saw value sales rise an impressive 43% to £255m, with volume sales also growing 13%. Other notable changes included a significant decline in value sales to Taiwan (dropping 22% to £233m), while volume sales to Japan sunk by -27% to 54m 70cl bottles.

Chief executive of the SWA, Mark Kent, reflected: “The international trading environment continues to be challenging for Scotch Whisky producers, with tariffs and geo-political tension causing significant turbulence in some key markets. At home, the industry faces soaring costs, from year-on-year duty increases to new packaging taxes. Our member companies tell us they are under strain not felt for decades, and that support is vital to weather the storm.

“While global volatility has become the norm, it has now been joined by an increasingly uncompetitive domestic tax and regulatory environment. The spirits duty increase earlier this month, totalling more than 17% in three years, has clearly impacted jobs, investment potential and economic growth.”

Kent also noted the importance of negotiating the return of zero-tariff trade to the US as well as pursuing trade deals across the globe.

He concluded: “It is within both the UK and Scottish Governments’ power to facilitate the supportive environment producers need, boosting and sustaining growth for Scotch Whisky and the wider economy, and we stand ready to work in partnership to achieve that aim.”