Nick Gillett: Building a belated ‘boom’ for brandy

By Nick Gillett

Those of us in the spirits world are well aware of the ‘booms’ that catapult a category to popularity. Gin enjoyed a mammoth one in the noughties; rum has been enjoying a similar (but steadier) one for the last decade. And I thoroughly hope that brandy will experience the same sort of cultural redemption arc – we just might have to work a little harder to get it.

Brandy has long been saddled with an image problem. In the UK especially, it’s been perceived as a drink for a particular occasion: Christmas, cold weather, a post-dinner ritual for people of a certain age. That formal, somewhat stilted reputation has done the category a considerable disservice, because when you look at what’s happening inside it, you find one of the most varied, versatile and genuinely exciting spaces in all of spirits.

Credit for complexity

Let’s start with cognac. The big houses (and I mean the really big names) have done something genuinely interesting in recent years. Rather than doubling down on the stuffy, formal positioning that defined the category for decades, they’ve leaned into music, culture and energy. Cognac’s relationship with hip-hop is no accident; it’s a deliberate and, frankly, effective repositioning. At the same time, you have other houses investing in blending and expression work that makes the liquid itself the story: mixable cognacs, RTDs (ready-to-drink formats) that reach entirely new audiences, and packaging that signals a contemporary sensibility. Don’t be fooled into thinking these are gimmicks – they’re tactical decisions that allow categories to grow.

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Move beyond France and things get even more interesting. Spanish brandies offer, arguably, some of the best value in the category. We’re talking about exceptional, unrivalled quality at a price point that should, by rights, embarrass a lot of other dark spirits. If you’re looking for somewhere to start with sipping brandy, Spanish expressions are a brilliant option.

And then there are the fruit-based brandies coming out of Central and Eastern Europe. Incredible liquids, complex, characterful and rooted in centuries of distilling tradition, but which barely register on the radar of most British drinkers. And that’s something we’re working to change here at Mangrove.

Category secrets

If my love letter to brandy has piqued your interest in sampling it, but you don’t know where to start, then let me introduce you to calvados. An apple brandy from Normandy that sits somewhere between whisky and rum in terms of the variety it offers, it’s been beloved by chefs and culinary experts for eons. It’s also a highly sustainable choice – especially if you look to the pioneers of the category like Avallen (and I challenge you to find a more refreshing drink that an Avallen and tonic).

The challenge is awareness. People hear ‘brandy’ and brace themselves for something austere and confrontational. Calvados can be that (a fine aged expression is a thing of real depth), but it can also be calvados with apple juice, which is just a delicious, approachable long drink that needs no apology. It can be a Corpse Reviver built with calvados in place of triple sec. It holds its own in a Sidecar, works beautifully in an Old Fashioned, and is delicious neat over ice if you just want to get stuck in!

For a more traditional liquid, but one that’s exceptional on the palate, look to Osborne’s range of Spanish brandies. And whilst the spirit is rooted in regional legacy, it’s anything but traditional in its approach to marketing. Osborne has been doing something genuinely exciting: high energy, culturally relevant marketing, tie-ins with music events attended by younger demographics, and RTD formats that speak directly to younger drinkers’ occasions. That’s the kind of creative ambition the whole category needs.

Closer to home, there are English producers, like Burnt Faith, creating liquids that suggest the category here in the UK is genuinely on the move. Meanwhile, producers in Italy are producing some excellent brandy that barely registers in British conversation but absolutely should.

A unified voice

The encouraging news is that the US market has woken up to calvados (and perhaps as a result, brandy) in a significant way. The Calvados Spirits Council has invested seriously in education and awareness in North America, and it’s working – a concerted, coordinated effort, rather than individual producers shouting into the void. This kind of category-level thinking is exactly what grows markets, and what is building in the States can quite often follow here.

This brings me to what I think is the central challenge for brandy as a whole: the category lacks a shared narrative. The cognac houses compete ferociously with one another, which is understandable given the commercial stakes and scale of their operations. But the independents of all size, scope and scale would benefit enormously from a combined approach.

Recognition requires a signal strong enough to cut through, and that’s very difficult for individual producers to generate alone. A rising tide lifts all boats, and right now, brandy would benefit from a far-reaching education piece to showcase its many, many wonderful qualities.

Time to pay attention

I’m seeing signals that brandy’s moment is on the horizon, and I think we should collectively do all that we can to encourage it. The signs are there: US momentum in calvados, cultural energy around cognac, Spanish brandies offering extraordinary quality at accessible price points, and new independent producers pushing boundaries to create new, exciting liquids. And then there’s RTD formats which have done something that decades of traditional marketing couldn’t quite manage: introducing the liquid to younger demographics who would never have reached for a bottle. Recruitment into a category often happens through the path of least resistance, and RTDs, when done well, are exactly that.

So, if this was my case for the category – allow me to share with you my closing argument. Brandy replaces other dark spirit occasions comfortably, works beautifully in long, simple serves and rewards the serious drinker just as much as the curious newcomer. It’s as diverse as whisky or rum, just as rewarding, and just as complex.

What it needs is awareness. And awareness, ultimately, is a choice: producers choosing to invest in education; trade bodies choosing to collaborate rather than compete; distributors choosing to tell the compelling brand stories; and consumers choosing to top up their glasses. When those choices come together, magic can happen. And for this shining jewel of a category, I will do all that I can to drive it.

Nick Gillett is MD of premium spirit specialist Mangrove UK.







