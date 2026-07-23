Champagne announces yield adjustment for 2026 harvest

By Oliver Catchpole

This year’s marketable yield for champagne has been set at 8,800 kg/ha – the equivalent of about 252 million bottles* of wine.

This means 2026 is the fourth year in a row that yields have been reduced compared to the previous, with 2025’s set at 9,000 kg/ha, as Harpers reported.

As is usual, the decision was made by champagne growers and houses during their annual meeting at the Comité Champagne headquarters in Épernay.

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Setting the yield at this level aims to gradually rebalance stock, preserve the economic viability of the vineyards and maintain quality standards.

The 2026 winegrowing season has seen variation across multiple regions, following frosts, extreme heat (in June) and most recently the onset of drought.

By June this year, champagne shipments reached 107.1 million bottles – an increase of 1.2% – driven by exports, with the French market a little slower.

Commenting on the decision, Maxime Toubart, president of the Syndicat Général des Vignerons de la Champagne (and co-president of the Comité Champagne), added: “In a wine-growing year marked by significant disparities and challenging weather conditions, our responsibility is to preserve the balance of the vineyards while maintaining the fundamental quality standards essential to Champagne.

“The yield set this year reflects a measured decision, mindful of both the reality of the vineyards and the future of the industry.”

This marketable yield regulatory model is unique to the Champagne region, and aims to allow long-term decisions to be made, avoiding sudden fluctuations and ensuring collective growth and development across the appellation.

The decision relies upon the economic outlook and stock levels to adjust the volume of grapes brought to market to the actually existing demand, while preserving the quality of the wines.

David Chatillon, president of the Union des Maisons de Champagne (and co-president of the Comité Champagne), explained: “Champagne has a unique collective model that allows it to adapt its decisions to market realities without losing sight of what matters most: preserving the appellation’s value over the long term.

“In an economic climate that remains uncertain, and as the industry continues to gradually rebalance its stock, this yield reflects a responsible approach.”

The Comité Champagne was founded in 1941, and represents more than 16,000 winegrowers and 350 champagne houses.







*This figure is based on an estimate of 1.2kg of grapes to a bottle and 34,300ha under vine in Champagne.













