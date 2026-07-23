Tim Atkin elected chair of Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino

By Hamish Graham

Wine writer and Harpers columnist Tim Atkin MW has been elected new chair of Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino (GOCV).

He succeeds Sarah Jane Evans MW as chair of the 1984-founded organisation who has held the post since 2020. Atkin was originally invested into the GOCV in 2007.

The order was originally established to recognise “those individuals in the wine sector who have shown exceptional endeavour in promoting the quality wines of Spain”, detailed the GOCV.

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Atkins commented on his new role and thanked Evans for her GOCV leadership over the past six years.

He said: “Sarah Jane Evans has done an enormous amount for Spain and the Caballeros del Vino, so hers will be big shoes to fill. In the week that Spain has won the World Cup, I am proud to be her successor.

“Spain is the most exciting wine producing country in the world at the moment. As the next chair of the Caballeros, I look forward to working alongside ICEX, the ambassador Emma Aparici and all of my fellow Caballeros to promote everything that is best about Spain.”

Outgoing chair Evans reflected on her journey at GOCV: “It’s been a great honour to be Chair of the Gran Orden. I am the first woman to have held the post (and I am sure I won’t be the last!). It has been a huge privilege to follow in the line of my outstanding predecessors.

“During my time as chair we have welcomed exceptional new Caballeros: all representing the excellence of Spain (not just in football). We launched a mentorship programme which highlights the new stars in the wine trade working for Spain. We raised the profile of the Caballeros. I am delighted to be handing the Gran Orden over to our new chair in such good order and at such a good moment.”









