Georges Barbier of London Ltd: Office Co-ordinator

A family run company, established in 1983 by Georges & Mary Barbier, we are one of the finest wine importers/merchants in the UK whose concept is of sourcing wines from small, independent wineries who respect tradition and the environment.

We concentrate and specialise in wines from France and Spain as these countries offer a wealth of diversity. Our portfolio is very strong with many famous names from Burgundy and Bordeaux, We sell mainly to mid/high end hotels and restaurants and also private clients. We are extremely passionate about our work and looking for someone to enjoy our fun team.

OFFICE COORDINATOR & WAREHOUSE, SHIPPING

Pay: £30,000.00-£40,000.00 per year (negotiable depending on experience and candidate)

Job Type: Full-time - Normal hours of work are 39 hours per week, worked between 07:15 and 16:30 Monday to Thursday, and 07:15 to 14:30 on Friday

Work Location: In person

Job Description:

We are recruiting an experienced Office Coordinator for our small, but successful wine business, based in South East London.

The successful applicant will ideally have experience in the following fields:

Computerised order processing and stock management using the Vintner system

Knowledge of customs & excise and shipping procedures both within and outside the EU

Knowledge of bonded warehousing.

Use of a fork lift would be a desirable, although training will be given if needed.

MUST HAVE EXCELLENT ADMINISTRATION SKILLS OF RUNNING AN OFFICE AND EXTREMELY COMPUTER LITERATE WITH SPREADSHEETS, WORD, OUTLOOK PRESENTATIONS ETC.

Key areas for which you will assume responsibility include

maintaining accuracy of stocks at all times and on all levels

shipping - from placing orders to landing stock in our UK duty paid warehouse

data entry & stock transfers

sales order processing, invoicing, general logistics & ad-hoc duties

excellent telephone manner

taking and processing orders (alongside secretary), arranging couriers

loading & unloading of vehicles for deliveries (forklift), when needed (training given)

warehouse duties – will involve lifting of wine cases

You must be:

competent in stock management

efficient and effective, with meticulous attention to detail

analytical and thorough with ability to think laterally

able to demonstrate a high level of computer literacy and initiative

have a good grounding in wines and able to deal with a varied role

willing to start work at 07.15h – (non- negotiable)

good team player – this is probably the most important of all as we are a small team where everyone has to interact.

able to carry out physical duties in the warehouse.

You must be able to demonstrate that you are qualified to deal with business administration, organisational management, logistics and supply chain management. Knowledge of French and/or Spanish would be a distinct advantage.

TO APPLY for this role please e-mail Victoria your CV by clicking the link: HERE