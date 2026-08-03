Georges Barbier of London Ltd: Office Co-ordinator

A family run company, established in 1983 by Georges & Mary Barbier, we are one of the finest wine importers/merchants in the UK whose concept is of sourcing wines from small, independent wineries who respect tradition and the environment.
We concentrate and specialise in wines from France and Spain as these countries offer a wealth of diversity. Our portfolio is very strong with many famous names from Burgundy and Bordeaux, We sell mainly to mid/high end hotels and restaurants and also private clients. We are extremely passionate about our work and looking for someone to enjoy our fun team.
OFFICE COORDINATOR & WAREHOUSE, SHIPPING
Pay: £30,000.00-£40,000.00 per year (negotiable depending on experience and candidate)
Job Type: Full-time - Normal hours of work are 39 hours per week, worked between 07:15 and 16:30 Monday to Thursday, and 07:15 to 14:30 on Friday
Work Location: In person
Job Description:
We are recruiting an experienced Office Coordinator for our small, but successful wine business, based in South East London.
MUST HAVE EXCELLENT ADMINISTRATION SKILLS OF RUNNING AN OFFICE AND EXTREMELY COMPUTER LITERATE WITH SPREADSHEETS, WORD, OUTLOOK PRESENTATIONS ETC.
Key areas for which you will assume responsibility include
You must be:
You must be able to demonstrate that you are qualified to deal with business administration, organisational management, logistics and supply chain management. Knowledge of French and/or Spanish would be a distinct advantage.
TO APPLY for this role please e-mail Victoria your CV by clicking the link: HERE