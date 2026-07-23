Gabb Family Wines appoints Julian Grubb in global expansion

By Oliver Catchpole

South African producer Gabb Family Wines has announced the appointment of Julian Grubb to oversee its South American operations, as part of its global drive for growth.

Grubb has over 40 years of experience in the industry, spending the last eight as leading the South American portfolio for Vinarchy (formerly Accolade Wines).

The internationally recognised winemaker was hired as part of the business’ effort to build its brand portfolio worldwide. It has also strengthened its Australian portfolio through partnerships with winemakers Benn Riggs and Seamus O’Fathartaigh.

Commenting on his new role, Grubb said: “What attracted me to Gabb Family Wines was its entrepreneurial spirit and its ambition to think differently. Building premium wine brands around style and quality, rather than traditional boundaries, is an exciting opportunity.”

As part of its expansion, the company has additionally launched Decadent, a brand led by both this team of experienced winemakers and Ben Jordaan in South Africa – who has worked with the Gabb family since 2000.

Gabb Family Wines said that the brand would give it the freedom to work with vineyard partners around the world, with its remit defined by the motto: “the world’s best wines should be defined by style – not constrained by geography.”

The first branded wine to be released will be a Malbec from Argentina – produced under Grubb’s leadership.

Commenting on the business’ international ambitions, Rollo Gabb, CEO of Gabb Family Wines, said: “Our ambition is to build premium wine brands that put the consumer first.

“Rather than being restricted by country of origin, we're working with exceptional winemaking talent in outstanding wine regions to source the very best expressions of each variety from the regions that do them best, creating wines that are defined by quality, generosity and consistency, wherever in the world those varieties are best expressed.”

Gabb has had a relationship with Ben Riggs – who was a pioneer of the flying winemaker movement – for almost three decades, working under him for the 1998 vintage at Wirra Wirra in McLaren Vale.

Meanwhile, O’Fathartaigh has extensive experience in the Australian wine industry across winemaking, supply and commercial leadership roles, including responsibility for Own Brand wine supply within Woolworths Group.

As Harpers reported, Gabb Family Wines was formerly called Journey's End, before a rebrand in January 2026.















