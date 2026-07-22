Court of Master Sommeliers welcomes six new members

By James Lawrence

The Court of Master Sommeliers (CMS) has announced six new Master Sommeliers (MS) following the latest round of final examinations, held at Vienna's Grand Hotel in June.

The success of the candidates takes the total number of Master Sommeliers worldwide to 299, including the first MS from Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, and Mauritius.

They include Michele Fazari, a former 67 Pall Mall sommelier who currently works for Jackson Family Wines; Michal Drozdowski, head sommelier at Bottiglieria 1881 in Poland; Suvad Zlatic, the first Bosnian MS, and the first MS from Mauritius, Reza Nahaboo, currently working at the Lausanne Hotel School.

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“So many congratulations to everyone who’s passed,” said CEO Ronan Sayburn.

“We’re also delighted to welcome people from Bosnia and the Czech Republic for the first time into our community of Master Sommeliers. Our candidates at the Vienna exam have already passed the practical section and may have been doing these exams - sometimes resetting to zero parts (all parts must be passed within three years) – more than once. From these six candidates, some have been pursuing our course for eight to twelve years. We are delighted with their success this time.”

According to Sayburn, Hong Kong will host the Level Four MS Diploma examination for the first time later this year, adding that 45 candidates are expected to undertake the examination in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, the organisation is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2027. Founded by Bryan Julyan in 1977, the Court of Master Sommeliers has spent nearly five decades developing what has become one of the trade's most recognised professional qualifications.











